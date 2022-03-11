Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Green Dot worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,208,000 after acquiring an additional 98,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after acquiring an additional 264,032 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Dot by 13.1% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 85,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.