Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 76.4% from the February 13th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 353,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.85. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

