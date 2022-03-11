Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,336. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

GRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graybug Vision stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating ) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Graybug Vision worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

