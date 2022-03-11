Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of GRAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,336. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.
GRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.
Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graybug Vision (GRAY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.