Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE GPK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 83,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,418,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

