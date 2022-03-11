Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Raised to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$115.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$95.52. 254,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,330. The company has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$74.87 and a 12-month high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

