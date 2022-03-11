Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Jeffrey Glajch Sells 2,124 Shares of Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $17,268.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Graham stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graham (GHM)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.