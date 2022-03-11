Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CFO Jeffrey Glajch Sells 2,124 Shares of Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $17,268.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. Graham Co. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). Graham had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Graham by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 16.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Graham by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graham has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

