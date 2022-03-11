Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of GSF stock opened at GBX 119.99 ($1.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.01 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.79. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102 ($1.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.