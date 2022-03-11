Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of GFI opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

