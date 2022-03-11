GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoGold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GoGold Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target (up from C$4.10) on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.75 to C$5.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.30 to C$4.10 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE GGD opened at C$3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.09. GoGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.00.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

