Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Director James R. Tobin Sells 4,484 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

