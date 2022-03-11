Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Short Interest Update

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 11.94% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLG opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

