Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.74. 52,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 50,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.17% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

