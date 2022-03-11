Glitch Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.35 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $29.35 million and $738,289.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00047229 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.21 or 0.06605423 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,782.28 or 0.99981440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

