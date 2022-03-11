Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.42) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 480.63 ($6.30).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 498 ($6.53) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £65.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 498.75 ($6.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 376.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

