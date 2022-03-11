Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 82,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.
Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)
