Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,478,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,851. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.