Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $926,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 71,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 17,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 3,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.25. 146,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,780,304. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $83.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

