Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its position in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

