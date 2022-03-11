Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,299. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.72.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

