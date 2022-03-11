Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after purchasing an additional 839,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,993,395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,489,000 after acquiring an additional 522,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. 409,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,512,891. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

