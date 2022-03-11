Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,825 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FALN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11,033.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of FALN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.39. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

