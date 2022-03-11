Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Short Interest Up 6,950.0% in February

Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 6,950.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMPUF opened at $5.45 on Friday. Gestamp Automoción has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Gestamp Automoción from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Gestamp AutomociÃ³n, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, including large components and assembly parts, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

