Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,330 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Amarin worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amarin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 161,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 59.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amarin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

