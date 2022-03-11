Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,967 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $202,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 172.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.47). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

