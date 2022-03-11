Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (GMA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 on March 24th

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited (ASX:GMA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.08.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.