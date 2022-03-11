Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $400.35

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $400.35 and traded as low as $320.98. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 305 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

