Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $400.35

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $400.35 and traded as low as $320.98. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 305 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.94.
Genmab A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
