General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) will report $8.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $8.99 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $39.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.28 billion to $39.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.04 billion to $42.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

GD stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $170.40 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

