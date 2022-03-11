genedrive (LON:GDR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.32

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.32 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). genedrive shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 1,506,323 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.01. The company has a market capitalization of £11.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21.

In other genedrive news, insider Matthew Fowler sold 86,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £15,652.26 ($20,508.73).

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

