GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.
