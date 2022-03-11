Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

NEE opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

