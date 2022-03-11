Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $705,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 243,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

