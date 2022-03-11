Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $257.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.79 and its 200-day moving average is $253.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

