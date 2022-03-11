Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

