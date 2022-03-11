Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,206 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Centene by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,388,000 after purchasing an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 184,391 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Centene by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after acquiring an additional 714,016 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $86.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

