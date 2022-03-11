Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $300.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock valued at $72,970,279 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.