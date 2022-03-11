Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $178.70

Shares of Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 178.70 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 180.84 ($2.37). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 177.30 ($2.32), with a volume of 163,855 shares traded.

GFRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The stock has a market cap of £196.90 million and a P/E ratio of 45.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 177.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

