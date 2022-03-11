G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 71.4% in February

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS GPHBF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,048. G6 Materials has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.63.

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

