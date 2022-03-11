FY2025 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NYSE NEE opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,659,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,327,000 after purchasing an additional 226,555 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

