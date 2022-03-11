FY2023 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Lifted by Truist Financial

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. agilon health has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.