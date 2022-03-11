FY2022 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Travis Perkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.54. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

