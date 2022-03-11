FY2022 EPS Estimates for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Lifted by Analyst

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WOOF. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

