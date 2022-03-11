FY2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $111.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $106.50. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $38.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $23.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $121.50 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,867.90 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,246.56 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,951.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,839.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $420,100,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,479 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

