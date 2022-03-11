FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Issued By National Bank Financial

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.81. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$295.00 to C$311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$275.00 to C$210.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$222.18.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
