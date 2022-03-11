Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $30.65. Futu shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 94,686 shares trading hands.

FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,549,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Futu by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,550,000 after purchasing an additional 942,276 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Futu by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 595,719 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $22,161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

