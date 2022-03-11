Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $28.21

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.21, but opened at $30.65. Futu shares last traded at $26.72, with a volume of 94,686 shares trading hands.
FUTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Futu (FUTU)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.