Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNKO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.21.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. Funko has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 60,532 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,184,005.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.