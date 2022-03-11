Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $20,790.90 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $20,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FNKO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $27.20.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.