Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) CEO Sells $20,790.90 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 1,170 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $20,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FNKO opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 425.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

