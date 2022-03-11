Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of FLL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 237,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,667. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $322.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.