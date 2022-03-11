Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Issues Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $322.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.