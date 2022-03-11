Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in February

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 13th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 206,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fujitsu has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts forecast that Fujitsu will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

