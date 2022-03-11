Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.60. Frontier Group shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 6,400 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $81,190 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indigo Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,171,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 448,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 147,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 128,889 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,179,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,415,000 after purchasing an additional 234,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

